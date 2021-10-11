Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Boosted by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,540 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.7% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 24.8% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 4.8% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 135.1% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 21,830 shares during the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock valued at $394,667,857. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $144.57. 1,050,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,222,984. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $157.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.55.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

