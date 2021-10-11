Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €9.81 ($11.54).

Several analysts have commented on B4B3 shares. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Metro in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on shares of Metro in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of Metro in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of Metro in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on shares of Metro in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of ETR B4B3 traded up €0.30 ($0.35) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €11.70 ($13.76). 341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.43. The firm has a market cap of $34.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €11.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €11.20. Metro has a twelve month low of €8.40 ($9.88) and a twelve month high of €13.00 ($15.29).

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

