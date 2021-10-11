LBRY Credits (LBC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $495,556.00

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. In the last week, LBRY Credits has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0375 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. LBRY Credits has a total market capitalization of $19.52 million and approximately $495,556.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00058534 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.03 or 0.00126763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00077150 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,504.86 or 0.99820901 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,493.19 or 0.06063721 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002819 BTC.

LBRY Credits’ genesis date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

