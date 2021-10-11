Hush (HUSH) Price Hits $0.0864 on Major Exchanges

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 23.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Hush has a total market capitalization of $900,768.28 and approximately $1,617.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hush has traded up 25.1% against the dollar. One Hush coin can now be purchased for $0.0864 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $119.23 or 0.00206966 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.76 or 0.00124563 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.62 or 0.00127802 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003787 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002683 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

