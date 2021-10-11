Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling generic and proprietary injectable and inhalation products. The company products include Enoxaparin Sodium Injection; Amphadase; Cortrosyn for Injection; and prefilled disposable emergency syringes for crash cart use. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California. “

AMPH has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of AMPH stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.59. 785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,847. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day moving average is $19.17. The company has a market cap of $940.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $101.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.38 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $125,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,132.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 31,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $630,795.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,319.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,711 shares of company stock worth $862,712. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,889.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

