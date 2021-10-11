Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.99.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EDNMY. Barclays raised shares of Edenred from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Edenred in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.99 price objective for the company. HSBC raised shares of Edenred from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDNMY traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.20. 7,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,172. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.24. Edenred has a 1-year low of $23.13 and a 1-year high of $30.70.

Edenred SE engages in the provision of digital payment solutions for the working world. Its solutions include employee benefits, complementary, and fleet and mobility. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

