LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Price Tops $0.0297 on Exchanges

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 11th. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0297 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and $1,538.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 35.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.59 or 0.00507642 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000164 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000881 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $601.83 or 0.01044166 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000048 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,163,712 coins and its circulating supply is 50,950,935 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

