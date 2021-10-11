Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on YUM. Cowen lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $197,551.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,852.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total transaction of $184,498.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,863,328.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,089 shares of company stock worth $4,142,388 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 964.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $35,000. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded down $1.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $122.14. 26,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,259. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $92.22 and a fifty-two week high of $135.77. The firm has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.80.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

