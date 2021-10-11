ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ACCO. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Noble Financial set a $8.40 price target on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACCO Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

ACCO stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.86. 19,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,623. The company has a market capitalization of $846.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. ACCO Brands has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $9.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.83.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $517.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.60 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,168,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,713,000 after buying an additional 507,391 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Snow Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 622,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after buying an additional 55,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 64,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

