ASD (ASD) Trading Up 18.6% Over Last Week

ASD (CURRENCY:ASD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. In the last week, ASD has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar. One ASD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000782 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a total market cap of $297.70 million and approximately $4.12 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ASD alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00044480 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.50 or 0.00205600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00095130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

About ASD

ASD (ASD) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

ASD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ASDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.