Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pareto Securities assumed coverage on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$14.27 during trading on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.16. The firm has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.09. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $14.27.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) had a net margin of 39.64% and a return on equity of 12.95%.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Company Profile

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other.

