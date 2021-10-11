Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$49.71.

HCG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Home Capital Group to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of Home Capital Group stock traded up C$1.08 on Monday, hitting C$38.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,970. Home Capital Group has a 52-week low of C$22.33 and a 52-week high of C$42.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$36.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.05.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C$0.43. The business had revenue of C$138.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$140.03 million. As a group, analysts expect that Home Capital Group will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan Roy Hibben bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$37.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$555,000.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

