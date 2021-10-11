TotalEnergies’ (TTE) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TTE. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.43.

Shares of NYSE TTE traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.82. 103,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,187,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $134.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.83. TotalEnergies has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $51.11.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.05 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 7.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in TotalEnergies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

