Safran’s (SAFRY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SAFRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Safran has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

SAFRY stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.11. 268,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.96. Safran has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $38.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.58 billion, a PE ratio of 60.20 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.49.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

