Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,016 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter valued at $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 423.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price target (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.14.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $632.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $463.41 and a 52 week high of $646.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.01 billion, a PE ratio of 65.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $569.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $534.54.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

