OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on OMVKY. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OMV Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.66. 1,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,283. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.02. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

