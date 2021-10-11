Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF)

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS RAIFF remained flat at $$24.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.77. Raiffeisen Bank International has a twelve month low of $23.96 and a twelve month high of $25.80.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

