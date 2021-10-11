Congress Park Capital LLC Has $603,000 Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Congress Park Capital LLC lessened its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $4.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $358.45. 15,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,953. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $396.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $353.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $99.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LMT. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.03.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

