Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Sells 151 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.20. 63,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,372. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.45. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.48 and a twelve month high of $79.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

