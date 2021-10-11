iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 267,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 3.8% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $30,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $111.81. 156,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,182,252. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.56 and a 200 day moving average of $110.72. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.