Analysts Expect Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.30). Aptinyx posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.11). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($0.20). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aptinyx.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

APTX remained flat at $$2.25 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,743. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.66. Aptinyx has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Aptinyx by 244.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aptinyx during the first quarter worth $32,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the second quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 131.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Aptinyx in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

