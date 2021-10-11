RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) will announce $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. RadNet reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. RadNet had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on RDNT shares. Sidoti boosted their target price on RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James downgraded RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on RadNet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

Shares of RadNet stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,663. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.89 and a beta of 1.67. RadNet has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $38.84.

In other RadNet news, Director David L. Swartz bought 4,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.47 per share, for a total transaction of $151,250.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 3,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $102,151.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,283.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RadNet by 8.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 1.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RadNet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 33,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in RadNet by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in RadNet by 1.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

