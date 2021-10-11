Robbins Farley LLC Invests $33,000 in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNJ traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $161.70. 51,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,022,202. The company has a market cap of $425.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

