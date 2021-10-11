Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.18

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.18 and last traded at $10.14, with a volume of 20156 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daseke from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Daseke in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.89. The stock has a market cap of $631.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $404.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.70 million. Daseke had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 90.83%. Equities research analysts expect that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Rick Alan Williams sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $2,282,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,980.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSKE. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Daseke in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Daseke in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Daseke by 663.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 22,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

About Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

