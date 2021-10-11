RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Shares Gap Down to $37.15

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.15, but opened at $36.39. RumbleON shares last traded at $36.14, with a volume of 80 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RMBL shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on RumbleON in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of RumbleON in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $546.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.76.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.84). RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 84.44% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $168.35 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that RumbleON, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RumbleON news, Director Denmar John Dixon purchased 13,636 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $449,988.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Adam Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.84 per share, for a total transaction of $36,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,592.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RumbleON by 26.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in RumbleON by 24.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON during the first quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 99.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

RumbleON Company Profile (NASDAQ:RMBL)

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

