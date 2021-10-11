salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lowered its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,554 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 6,214 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises approximately 0.6% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,259 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,937 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,635 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,222,384 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $894,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 4,730,369 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,002,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,809 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.84, for a total value of $5,456,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.51, for a total transaction of $1,171,793.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 776,478 shares of company stock valued at $199,062,355 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $2.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $275.31. 77,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,364,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.48. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $286.36.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays set a $330.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

