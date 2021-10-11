Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.83.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other Qualtrics International news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $74,101.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,175,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,003,488.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,160 shares of company stock worth $465,520. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XM. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XM traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,236. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. Qualtrics International has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $57.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.69.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

