SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.60.

FLOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America started coverage on SPX FLOW in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE FLOW traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.29. The company had a trading volume of 910 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. SPX FLOW has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $86.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.71 and its 200-day moving average is $71.11.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.19 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SPX FLOW will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in SPX FLOW in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in SPX FLOW in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SPX FLOW by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

