PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.78.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PUBM shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Macquarie began coverage on PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank began coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

PubMatic stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.89. The stock had a trading volume of 23,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,322. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 49.76. PubMatic has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.74 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PubMatic will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 1,196 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $30,462.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $361,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,649 shares of company stock worth $2,156,930 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the first quarter worth $33,133,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PubMatic by 254.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after buying an additional 355,417 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic during the second quarter valued at $13,663,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PubMatic by 1,361.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,065,000 after purchasing an additional 311,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 59.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 824,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,643,000 after buying an additional 306,692 shares during the period. 17.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

