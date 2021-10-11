PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.78.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PUBM shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Macquarie began coverage on PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank began coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.
PubMatic stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.89. The stock had a trading volume of 23,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,322. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 49.76. PubMatic has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $76.96.
In other news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 1,196 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $30,462.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $361,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,649 shares of company stock worth $2,156,930 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the first quarter worth $33,133,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PubMatic by 254.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after buying an additional 355,417 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic during the second quarter valued at $13,663,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PubMatic by 1,361.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,065,000 after purchasing an additional 311,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 59.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 824,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,643,000 after buying an additional 306,692 shares during the period. 17.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
