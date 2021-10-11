eCash Price Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (XEC)

eCash (CURRENCY:XEC) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. eCash has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion and approximately $123.57 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, eCash has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00059895 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.72 or 0.00126598 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00078749 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,453.94 or 1.00020328 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,510.42 or 0.06111211 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002840 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash’s total supply is 18,866,729,673,313 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc . The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XEC is a centralized coin unlike other coins in the market. Our core idea is to provide an “Equivalent Value Overseas Remittance” through our Eternal Wallet System. We can do any transactions like remittances, payment without any other coins involving hence having a very low transfer or processing fees. The XEC system also preventing hackers and fraudulent activities including tracing back the data, among others. XET refers to a token that can be exchanged with Eternal Coin (XEC) at 1:10 ratio. Eternal Coin (XEC) can be traded and acquired via authorized exchanges ONLY which leads to the disadvantage that XEC can’t be acquired via ANY unauthorized exchanges throughout the world. Therefore, Eternal Token (XET) is developed to be listed and tradable with various currencies on global exchanges. The issuance between two compatible virtual currencies is a new form of virtual currency to solve the disadvantage of XEC and other currencies with a similar situation. “

Buying and Selling eCash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

