Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 76.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,899 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 22,390 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, OTR Global downgraded The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.50.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $3.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $338.17. The stock had a trading volume of 43,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,871,699. The firm has a market cap of $356.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $330.65 and its 200 day moving average is $322.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

