AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 73.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,436 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 1.7% of Clarity Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $242,000. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $572,000. Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 262.4% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 42,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 31,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.29.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.29. 62,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,996,462. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.54 and its 200 day moving average is $112.94. The stock has a market cap of $196.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

