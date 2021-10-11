Congress Park Capital LLC Boosts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,700 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 7.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $6,075,000. American Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.11. 249,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,500,549. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

