Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 269 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $176.40. 69,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,465,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $117.23 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.19. The firm has a market cap of $320.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.08.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

