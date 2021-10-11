Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) to report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.09. Grid Dynamics posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.88 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 6.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GDYN shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,727. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.74 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.33. Grid Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $32.69.

In related news, Director Yueou Wang sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $2,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shuo Zhang sold 10,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total transaction of $316,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,444.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,514 shares of company stock valued at $6,690,563 in the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 21.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth $39,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,029,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,267,000 after purchasing an additional 81,485 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth $163,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 15.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

