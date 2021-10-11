Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Buzzi Unicem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Buzzi Unicem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Thursday.

Get Buzzi Unicem alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BZZUY remained flat at $$11.02 during midday trading on Wednesday. Buzzi Unicem has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $14.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.25.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. Its operations are carried through the following geographical segments: Italy; Central Europe which comprises Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe which covers Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Russia; the United States of America; and Mexico.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Unicem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi Unicem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.