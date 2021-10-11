Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Over the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Kwikswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $128,669.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kwikswap Protocol alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00009206 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000356 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Kwikswap Protocol

KWIK uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kwikswap Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kwikswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KWIKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Kwikswap Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kwikswap Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.