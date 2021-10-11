SnowGem (XSG) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.36 Million

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 11th. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003349 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

