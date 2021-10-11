Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Up 4.6% Over Last Week

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $13.16 million and approximately $21,928.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.55 or 0.00101817 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00021517 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003198 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

