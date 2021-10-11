Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) to report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Endeavour Silver.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.15 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 21.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXK. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a C$8.25 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up previously from $6.75) on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.51.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXK. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 28.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 22.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.26. 46,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,503,960. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.16 million, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 5.10. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $7.76.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

