Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on LVS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

NYSE LVS traded up $1.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.47. 520,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,675,636. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $35.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.25.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,536 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,760 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1,025.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,201 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 21,139 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Investments L P increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 70.2% during the second quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 5,914 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.