Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.36.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

TSE AQN traded down C$0.19 on Wednesday, reaching C$18.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,847,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,788. The firm has a market cap of C$11.21 billion and a PE ratio of 13.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.35. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of C$18.10 and a 52 week high of C$22.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.52.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$648.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$548.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 1.0199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

