$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) to report $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Marathon Oil reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 210.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Scotiabank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.93.

Marathon Oil stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.02. 714,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,626,127. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $16.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -17.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,192,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 31,416 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 11.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 845,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after buying an additional 83,602 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 20,912 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 13.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 343,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 40,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

