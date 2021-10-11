Analysts Set Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) PT at $36.00

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

In other news, insider David N. Gordon sold 2,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $44,674.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,650.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $3,073,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 163.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 14,465 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $704,000. X Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,926,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACRS stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.74. 1,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,950. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 16.17, a quick ratio of 16.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 0.59.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a negative net margin of 1,067.07%. The business had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

