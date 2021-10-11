Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,217 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.0% of Clarity Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,802,471,000 after acquiring an additional 165,449 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,076,052,000 after acquiring an additional 65,913 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,684 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,820,799,000 after acquiring an additional 202,966 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after buying an additional 527,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,213,467,000 after buying an additional 45,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $679.57.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $580.99. 17,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,267,501. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $631.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $568.76. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $673.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $276.78 billion, a PE ratio of 49.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,804,082.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total transaction of $303,394.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,063,910.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,779 shares of company stock worth $27,799,424. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

