180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.42 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 53 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,884.67.

GOOGL traded up $6.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,801.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,062. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,508.48 and a twelve month high of $2,925.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,790.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,520.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

