MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) will post $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MGIC Investment’s earnings. MGIC Investment posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MGIC Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MGIC Investment.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 49.02% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTG. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in MGIC Investment by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,319,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,282,000 after purchasing an additional 171,381 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MTG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.96. 53,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,928,206. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.44. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.76. MGIC Investment has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $15.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

