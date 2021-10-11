Blocknet Price Hits $1.25 on Top Exchanges (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. During the last week, Blocknet has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for approximately $1.25 or 0.00002170 BTC on exchanges. Blocknet has a market cap of $10.09 million and $71,692.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00046104 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00022985 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005783 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,094,659 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Blocknet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

