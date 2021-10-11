Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $80.86 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will post sales of $80.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $79.30 million and the highest is $82.41 million. Lexington Realty Trust reported sales of $84.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $335.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $330.10 million to $340.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $349.42 million, with estimates ranging from $342.00 million to $356.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 76.04%. The company had revenue of $81.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LXP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 131,277 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $162,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 31.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 33,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LXP traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.20. 48,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,022,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.62. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $14.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

