Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Cribstone Capital Management LLC

Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,123 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.83.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.39 on Monday, reaching $453.24. The stock had a trading volume of 9,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,210. The company has a market cap of $200.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $452.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.43. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $470.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

